Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Students across B.C. will be welcomed back into the classroom on Sept. 10, the province has announced.

The original plan was for students to return on Sept. 8.

But in recent weeks, teachers and parents have voiced concern that staff would need more time to adjust classrooms and curriculum plans to meet the various COVID-19 guidelines set out by the province, including physical distancing and the implementation of “learning groups,” made up of a consistent group of staff and students in order to reduce the risk of infection transmission.

“Staff, students and parents need time to get familiar with all the new health and safety procedures that are designed to keep them safe and confident in their school settings,” Education Minister Rob Fleming said in a statement Wednesday (Aug. 12).

Students will be welcomed back to class for orientation by Sept. 10 and will use their orientation time to get familiar with classrooms that will look different than they did before the pandemic.

Then, students will be assigned to their class, find out who is in their learning group, practise their new routines and familiarize themselves with how to safely move from the class to outdoor and common areas of the school.

Earlier this week, school districts were provided with readiness checklists to ensure they are updating their health and safety plans. Specific plans must be made publicly available on Aug. 26.

