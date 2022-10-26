Thieves in Nanaimo cut through lock, hitch up portable sawmill, make getaway

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help track down a Wood-Mizer LT40 portable sawmill stolen from a property on Jingle Pot Road. (News Bulletin file photo)

Thieves cut through a locked gate and drove onto private property to hitch a portable sawmill to a vehicle and make a getaway last week.

According to an e-mail from Nanaimo RCMP, a Wood-Mizer portable sawmill worth approximately $30,000 was taken from a property in the 3200 block of Jingle Pot Road sometime between Oct. 17-23.

“Thieves cut the lock off the gate, then drove approximately 75 metres of driveway to where the sawmill was stored. It was then hitched to either a pickup or car and towed off the property,” noted RCMP.

The mill is a Wood-Mizer LT40 with serial number 456B4241-03NDJ6919J6.05.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-37585.

