Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help track down a Wood-Mizer LT40 portable sawmill stolen from a property on Jingle Pot Road. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help track down a Wood-Mizer LT40 portable sawmill stolen from a property on Jingle Pot Road. (News Bulletin file photo)

Thieves in Nanaimo cut through lock, hitch up portable sawmill, make getaway

Culprits steal equipment worth $30,000 from rural property on Jingle Pot Road

Thieves cut through a locked gate and drove onto private property to hitch a portable sawmill to a vehicle and make a getaway last week.

According to an e-mail from Nanaimo RCMP, a Wood-Mizer portable sawmill worth approximately $30,000 was taken from a property in the 3200 block of Jingle Pot Road sometime between Oct. 17-23.

“Thieves cut the lock off the gate, then drove approximately 75 metres of driveway to where the sawmill was stored. It was then hitched to either a pickup or car and towed off the property,” noted RCMP.

The mill is a Wood-Mizer LT40 with serial number 456B4241-03NDJ6919J6.05.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-37585.

READ ALSO: Ladysmith man arrested in Saanich after towed sawmill draws attention


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

theftunsolved crimes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mountie wears ‘thin blue line’ patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
Next story
Man sought in connection with reported Nanoose Bay sexual assault arrested in Manitoba

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Lukas Toth gets ready to make a save against the Campbell River Storm. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up a point despite losing streak

Maxine Munsil helps preserve the past for future generations through the work she does with the Alberni District Historical Society. (ORLANDO DELANO/ Special to the News)
VALLEY SENIORS: Volunteer preserves history of the Alberni Valley for future generations

Jack McDonell, age four, had fun making a craft after having his face painted. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Annual Fun Fair makes a return to the Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni

Kelly McGiffin, left, Dwayne Stern, batboy Jackson and Kirk McGiffin are reviving the Port Alberni Cubs—this time as an over-55 baseball team. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni plans to host national baseball championship

Pop-up banner image