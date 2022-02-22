A radar speed sign was padlocked to a concrete base, but thieves took it from its location in Lantzville late last month. (Photo submitted)

Thieves make getaway with Vancouver Island radar speed sign

District of Lantzville staff reports thieves took sign padlocked to concrete base

Anchoring a speed radar sign did little to slow down the thieves who took it from its roadside location in Lantzville.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, District of Lantzville public works staff reported the theft of a solar-powered speed sign Jan. 25. The sign was located at the intersection of Lantzville Road and Owen Road and was taken sometime Jan. 24-25.

The sign was padlocked to a concrete base, which was also taken.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

