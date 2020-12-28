Thieves steal tools that had belonged to Nanaimo man who recently died

Items taken from Seventh Street property had ‘sentimental’ value to widow

A week and a half before Christmas, a thief or thieves broke into a backyard shed and stole every last tool that had belonged to a man who recently died.

The incident occurred sometime overnight Dec. 16 in the 200 block of Seventh Street, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

“[They] cleaned it out. They didn’t leave anything behind: weed whackers, a Stihl chainsaw, table saw, tile cutter, drill, garden shears and shovels, all gone,” noted the press release.

No serial numbers were available and “most items were somewhat generic,” say police, but the items mattered to the victim.

“What the thief didn’t know was that the tools belonged to the homeowner’s recently deceased husband, who had died just two months prior,” the release noted. “The homeowner told officers the items were very sentimental and could not be replaced.”

RCMP expressed a hope in the release that the “misguided thief” would return the items. Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-44530.

RCMP Briefs