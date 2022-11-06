BC Hydro crews, here seen Saturday, continue to restore power across all parts of Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Hydro crews, here seen Saturday, continue to restore power across all parts of Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning

Almost 900 people in southern half of Vancouver Island and more 2,500 in northern half without power

BC Hydro lists almost 900 customers still without power across Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and parts of mid-Vancouver Island as of Sunday morning. The situation is even worse in the northern parts of Vancouver Island, where more than 2,500 people remain without power.

Galiano Island (490) and Ganges on Saltspring Island (137) record the highest number of customers on southern Vancouver Island without power as of the latest available updates.

Parts of Greater Victoria also remain without power, including Central Saanich (44), as well as the Duncan (49) and North Cowichan (41) areas.

RELATED: UPDATE: Thousands in Greater Victoria still without power after major windstorm

ALSO READ: Strong wind, heavy rain knock out power to tens of thousands in B.C.

These numbers pale to the situation in northern Vancouver Islands, including Campbell River, where close to 1,000 customers are without power.

BC Hydro said in a message posted Sunday morning that crews continue to make great progress as they work around-the-clock to restore power to customers affected by the windstorm that started Friday evening. “Additional crews will be arriving today to aid in restoration efforts and we expect to have the majority of customers restored today — with the possible exception of small pockets of customers in areas with significant damage or that have been difficult to access,” it reads.

sig code

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. diver shakes a leg with giant Pacific octopus, in ‘mind-blowing’ encounter
Next story
Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day

Just Posted

BC Hydro crews, here seen Saturday, continue to restore power across all parts of Vancouver Island. (Black Press Media file photo)
Thousands across Vancouver Island still without power Sunday morning

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party pauses in front of Port Alberni City Hall for a photo Oct. 31, 2022 with Major Michael Ramsay from Salvation Army, left, Mayor Sharie Minions, third from right, and city CAO Tim Pley, right. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Flag flies in Port Alberni in honour of Remembrance Day

Lloyd Kelly of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 mans the poppy table at Walmart on Tuesday, Nov. 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Remembrance Day ceremony returns to Glenwood Centre in Port Alberni

Dave Reid is a hydrologist and geomorphologist based in Port Alberni, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY DAVE REID)
Port Alberni hydrologist delves into key features of Island’s rivers for special talk

Pop-up banner image