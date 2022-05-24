Threat with replica weapon leads vehicle to crash into Cowichan River

When the man displayed what appeared to be a weapon to police RCMP closed Cowichan Bay Road

A man with a replica weapon who allegedly threatened a driver, causing a car accident, and later threatened to steal a vehicle has been arrested in Cowichan Bay.

On Tuesday, May 24 before 10 a.m. North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were notified of a man acting erratically and aggressively on Westcan Terminal Road. When RCMP arrived they found a different person who had been injured after their vehicle went into a channel of the Cowichan River and sank in about four feet of water. That person was taken to hospital for treatment.

At about the same time another 911 call was received from a homeowner saying that a man had come to their residence and threatened to steal their vehicle.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP and Police Dog Services were called in for help in finding the man, who was quickly located by North Cowichan/Duncan officers not far from the home where the threat was made.

When the man displayed what appeared to be a weapon to police RCMP closed Cowichan Bay Road in the interests of public safety.

“After several minutes of discussions, and a short foot pursuit through a forested area, the man was taken into custody without incident or injury,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau. “The weapon he presented was determined to be a replica.”

Initial investigation has tied the incident of the vehicle in the river to the man who was arrested, RCMP said.

“It’s now been determined that the arrested man threatened the driver of the vehicle, leading them to drive off at high speed, causing their vehicle to come to rest in the river,” Manseau added.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are being considered, RCMP said.

The road was reopened less than an hour after it was closed, and RCMP are thanking residents for their patience.

