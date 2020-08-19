A spokeswoman for Tim Hortons says its restaurants won’t be selling a new Barbie made in collaboration with the coffee chain until both Black and white versions of the hockey-themed dolls, seen in an undated handout photo, are available. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tim Hortons, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Tim Hortons delays hockey Barbie roll out to rush production of Black doll

Currently, stores are selling the white version of the doll

Barbie is getting ready to hit the hockey rink with an assist from Tim Hortons.

But the coffee chain’s locations won’t be selling the pint-sized plastic hockey players until both Black and white versions of the doll are available, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Solange Bernard, head of marketing communications, said Tim Hortons started working with Mattel last year to roll out a hockey-themed Barbie as part of a charitable initiative aimed at getting girls involved in the sport.

Bernard said the plan was originally to launch one doll, but amid protests against anti-Black racism in recent months, Tim Hortons decided to push back the launch to make the product more diverse.

Tim Hortons worked with Mattel to rush the production of a Black version of the Barbie doll, Bernard said.

Currently, stores are selling the white version of the doll, which comes with a Tim Hortons jersey, helmet and hockey stick. The Black doll is still being manufactured, Bernard said.

A Mattel spokesperson said in a statement that the toy maker is committed to ensuring that the “diversity in this line is fully represented” and plans to expand its retail offerings this fall.

Bernard said both versions of the doll will be available for purchase at Tim Hortons restaurants in November.

The proceeds are to be donated to a Hockey Canada Foundation initiative aimed at getting girls on the ice, she said.

READ MORE: ‘The data is bad’: Black and racialized Canadians lacking on boards, study finds

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DiversityGames and ToysTim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence
Next story
21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

Just Posted

Rollin Art Centre in Port Alberni continues raising funds through COVID-19

New Bottle Depot account opened for Rollin Art Centre

BIZ BEAT: Alberni businesses moving forward during COVID-19

Young entrepreneur starts up t-shirt sales

High call volumes cause delays for Island Health’s COVID-19 call centre

Increased cases, technical difficulties cause 60 to 90-minute phone waits for some callers

QUINN’S QUIPS: Memories build up on bulletin board of life

Oh, my office bulletin board is full of reminders and schedules, but it is also full of memories

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add young forward from Port McNeill

Bulldogs add youth to veteran lineup with Ethan Bono, Kobe Assam

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

More than 3,000 homes on alert as wildfire near Penticton grows to 1,000 hectares

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

B.C. judge rejects man’s bid to stop RCMP from destroying Pickton evidence

Mounties have hundreds of items in storage linked to the probe of serial killer Robert Pickton

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

Most Read