Tofino and Ahousaht RCMP searching for missing man near Hot Springs Cove

Police seeking public’s assistance in locating Dan Kortes.

The Tofino and Ahousaht RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dan Kortes, who was last seen on Jan. 4.

Police say friends began searching for Kortes on Jan. 5 and found his trawler boat and dog, but were unable to locate him. The Ahousaht RCMP are now investigating.

“The RCMP partnered with the Canadian Coast Guard who attended the area and conducted a search, but Dan has yet to be located. The Ahousaht and Hesquiat communities have also conducted shoreline searches for Dan without any success,” read a statement from the RCMP on Jan. 6.

Tofino RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Todd Pebernat, who also oversees the Ahousaht RCMP, told the Westerly News that police transported a West Coast Ground Search and Rescue crew to the area on January 6.

Kortes is described as a 60 year-old caucasian male with a slim build, grey hair and grey beard.

Friends say he usually wears a black toque and was last seen wearing a dark green sweater and blue jeans

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Tofino or Ahousaht RCMP at 250-725-3242.


