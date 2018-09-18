Tofino and Ucluelet prepare for daytime Hwy. 4 closures and eight-hour power outage

“We know that there’s never a good time for an outage and thank the community for their patience.”

Daytime highway closures and an eight-hour power outage are coming to the West Coast this month.

A two-year, $38 million, Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements Project to upgrade a 1.5 kilometre stretch of Highway 4 has brought weeknight highway closures from 10 p.m. to midnight, 1-4 a.m. and 5- 7 a.m and will soon include daytime closures as well.

From Sept 18-22 and Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, the highway will be closed in both directions from noon to 1 p.m. and 4-5 p.m., along with the regular nighttime closures.

Those two daytime closures will continue on a roughly 10-day-on four-day-off schedule during the project’s “off-peak season schedule” from October to June, according to a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson who added that the work is weather dependent, so the schedule is subject to change and commuters can find updates at www.drivebc.ca or a traffic hotline at 1-855-451-7152.

There will be an extra closure on Sept. 30 from 2-3 p.m. as BC Hydro moves several of its poles to fit the highway’s new alignment and Hydro has announced a peninsula-wide power outage will occur from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.

“We know that there’s never a good time for an outage and thank the community for their patience while we complete this work related to the highway project,” Hydro spokesperson Karla Louwers told the Westerly News on Monday.

Louwers said Hydro is asking all West Coasters to turn off all their electronic devices and appliances to allow the power system to ease back into service once the outage is complete.

“It’s like starting a car when it’s cold. It just doesn’t have the same juice,” she said. “The power will have been out for eight hours and it will be a cold start so, if it’s got to start with a really high load, it’s likely that it will take us longer to restore power.”

The ministry acknowledged recent concerns raised after photos and videos of water pouring off an adjacent cliff-face and onto the highway during a heavy rainfall filled local social media feeds on Sept. 8, but said the site is being monitored closely.

“Specifically, crews are implementing mitigation measures to control water runoff,” a spokesperson said. “The work includes making sure existing storm drains are clear, adding temporary spillways, and adding ditch blocks and silt fencing around the site to direct drainage and filter out sediments.”

The project’s $38 million bill is being paid for by the provincial and federal governments.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Highway closures hit travellers heading in and out of Tofino and Ucluelet

READ MORE: Hwy. 4 construction mishap causes eight-hour power outage

READ MORE: Construction on Hwy. 4 halted after tree crashes into traffic

Previous story
B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny
Next story
B.C. anglers furious over American VIP fishing trip

Just Posted

Tofino and Ucluelet prepare for daytime Hwy. 4 closures and eight-hour power outage

“We know that there’s never a good time for an outage and thank the community for their patience.”

Port Alberni’s Healthy Harvest Farm closing

Operation will merge with Hupacasath Community Garden

Port Alberni Black Sheep hang on to win season opener

Sheep face James Bay Rugby Club in first game of the season

Port Alberni man arrested for breaking windows

29-year-old Port Alberni resident was caught breaking a window in a local residence

Port Alberni RCMP investigating vehicle collision on the Hump

Nanaimo resident investigated for driving under the influence

Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event draws more than 500 riders

B.C. marijuana workers may face U.S. border scrutiny

Cannabis still illegal federally south of the border

New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Maxime Bernier’s The People’s Party of Canada draws about 2o interested patrons to Vernon pub.

B.C. MLAs reminded of rural school struggles

Finance committee hears of falling enrolment, staff shortages

B.C. VIEWS: ’Not photo radar’ coming soon to high-crash areas

ICBC deficit now largely due to reckless and distracted driving

Researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada

Information will be used to learn more about where white sharks move in Canadian waters

Mix-up of bodies leads to funeral home reforms in Nova Scotia

One woman was was mistakenly cremated, another was embalmed and presented to family members during a visitation that went horribly wrong

B.C. RCMP turn to Const. Scarecrow to shock speeders into slowing down

New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada

Cyclists finish North America trip to highlight Ukraine struggle

The 10,000 bike ride raised over $10,000 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Most Read