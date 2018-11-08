Tony Clement arrives at the national Conservative summer caucus retreat in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

Former Conservative MP says he contacted Ontario police last summer.

Former Conservative MP Tony Clement says he has engaged in more than one inappropriate online exchange.

In a letter to constituents posted on his website, Clement says the exchanges led to multiple acts of infidelity.

Clement says one exchange led to a woman being offered money through an anonymous social media account in exchange for intimate and personal information.

Clement says he contacted Ontario police to report that exchange last summer.

On Tuesday, Clement resigned from his committee duties after admitting to sending sexually explicit images and a video to someone he thought was a consenting woman who he says tried to extort him. Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer expelled the former cabinet minister from the Tory caucus.

Clement writes that while his online exchanges were entirely consensual and mutual, they were absolutely wrong and should never have occurred.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three former ICBC executives earned more than $1 million in 2017-18
Next story
Premier to square off with Liberal leader in electoral reform debate

Just Posted

Holiday classic The Nutcracker returns to Port Alberni

River-Port Danceworks brings together professional and student dancers

Port Alberni poet shares ‘little true stories’ of First World War

Alberni author Jacqueline Carmichael was inspired by the words of her grandfather

Port Alberni’s Bread of Life keeps its clients fed, healthy

Food service is one of four finalists for the Pot Luck Ceramics $10,000 grant

Service dog helps Port Alberni veteran deal with PTSD symptoms

Service dog helps retired veteran break his ‘fight or flight’ reaction to PTSD

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Public access to Somass Estuary unclear

It is a favourite place for people to go for a long walk

Port Alberni cadets get involved in community

Cadets are sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293

Remembering Northern B.C.’s Flying Tigers

The legend of World War Two pilots Albert and Cedric Mah, as told by their daugthers

Three former ICBC executives earned more than $1 million in 2017-18

Mark Blucher, former president and chief executive officer, received a total of $320,260.

Tony Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity

Former Conservative MP says he contacted Ontario police last summer.

McClintic back in prison after time in healing lodge, Tori Stafford’s father says

Terri-Lynne McClintic pleaded guilty to the 2009 abduction, rape and murder of Tori Stafford, an eight-year-old girl from Woodstock, Ont.

Ticket purchased in Kelowna $1 million winner

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket number

B.C. church bell to toll again in memory of First World War

Public invited to help ring the bell 100 times to mark 100 years since the armistice was signed

Premier to square off with Liberal leader in electoral reform debate

Premier John Horgan will debate in favour of reform, while Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson will make the case for keeping the current system

B.C. conservation officer says farmers not doing enough after 3 grizzlies killed

Little uptake on incentive programs for fencing frustrates local conservation officer

Most Read