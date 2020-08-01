TRAFFIC: Single-vehicle collision on Malahat leads to lane closures, delays

One person injured, taken to hospital

A motor vehicle incident on the Malahat has lead to the closure of southbound lanes. (Black Press Media file photo)

A single-vehicle collision that took place on the Malahat around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 has resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes between Finlayson Arm Road and Westshore Parkway.

According to DriveBC, drivers should expect delays in the area near Langford and Goldstream Provincial Park.

In a social media post, West Shore RCMP said officers are on scene investigating and one driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries. Currently, traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane alternating directions but police expect the highway to reopen soon.

More to come.

