Traffic stop on Fourth Avenue leads to seizure of drugs in Port Alberni

A traffic stop on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a loaded firearm.

On Jan. 7, a Port Alberni RCMP officer patrolling the 3600 block of Fourth Avenue initiated a traffic stop for a 2017 vehicle registered to a resident of the Lower Mainland and its driver. The initial stop developed into a drug investigation and search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of a “significant quantity” of drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Police also found cash and an unregistered, loaded firearm next to the driver’s seat.

According to RCMP, a civil forfeiture application is in process for the vehicle, which may result in the vehicle being relinquished to the Crown.

“This is just one example of the proactive work our officers do on a daily basis to disrupt criminal activity in our community,” said Port Alberni RCMP detachment Officer in Charge Insp. Eric Rochette in a press release.

The driver was detained but has now been released on conditions—including the condition that they are not allowed on Vancouver Island—pending charge approval by Crown Counsel. The driver’s identity will not be available for disclosure until charges are approved.

