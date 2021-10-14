A Canadian Pacific freight train travels on tracks covered with fire retardant in an area burned by wildfire above the Thompson River near Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, August 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Transportation Safety Board finds ‘no evidence’ that railway operations sparked Lytton wildfire

Safety board says “significant” investigative work found no link between railway operations and fire

The Transportation Safety Board has found no evidence linking railway activity to the fire that destroyed the village of Lytton.

“The TSB investigation has not revealed any evidence to link railway operations to the fire. Therefore, unless new information establishes that a TSB reportable event occurred, no further work will be performed and no TSB investigation report will be produced,” the TSB said in a statement.

One day after Lytton set record temperatures of 49.4 degrees celsius the fire ignited on June 30, destroying much of the town and resulting in the death of two people.

An initial investigation by the RCMP raised concerns that a freight train may have ignited the fire. In response, the TSB deployed an investigator to Lytton on July 9. Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railways were operating trains in the area prior to the fire, both companies maintained their activities did not ignite the blaze.

The RCMP and B.C. Wildfire Service continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

More to come…

