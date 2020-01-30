Oyen, Alberta. (Google Maps)

Truck driver charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 11-year-old boy

Truck allegedly slammed into back of family’s SUV that was stopped on highway due to construction

RCMP in Alberta say they have charged the driver of a semi tractor trailer involved in a fatal crash last summer.

Police say the crash happened Aug. 7 near Oyen, Alta., near the Saskatchewan boundary.

An 11-year-old boy was killed and four members of his family were sent to hospital after the truck allegedly slammed into the back of an SUV that was stopped on the highway for construction.

Lowell Nathan Dyck, 37, faces one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

He has also been charged with four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Alberta family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in B.C. highway crash

Dyck is scheduled to appear in court in Hanna, Alta., on April 22.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus
Next story
Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce to operate McLean Mill

City of Port Alberni signs three-year agreement for non-historic zone

Port Alberni wrestlers host 37th Invitational

Armada Wrestling Invitational begins Friday, Jan. 31

Port Alberni cancer survivor starts new support group

Alberni Valley Cancer Support Group meets on the first and third Monday of every month

Alberni wrestlers perform well at BC Age Class in Abbotsford

Armada wrestlers led by gold medals from Paige Maher, Miranda Barker

VALLEY SENIORS: Sunshine Servers serve up a good time in Port Alberni

The group, formed in 2004, has volunteered hundreds of hours in the community

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

New trial ordered in Vanderhoof man’s ‘brutal’ murder in basement

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors in the Fribjon Bjornson case

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Jet skis towing tubers on the river? Lake Cowichan council concerned

A Transport Canada rep says there is support for the town if they decide on restrictions

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Most Read