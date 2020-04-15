Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

Canada will move to top up the pay of essential workers and expand emergency benefits to workers still making some income.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement during his daily address from Rideau Cottage on Wednesday (April 15).

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit currently provides $2,000 per month to workers who have lost their jobs. The changes announced by Trudeau Wednesday would expand that benefit to people making up to $1,000 per month and allow people whose EI has run out in 2020, as well as seasonable workers who are unable to find jobs this year. At least six million people have applied for either EI or CERB so far.

Essential workers include anyone from grocery store clerks to care home aides.

“The very places that care for our elderly are the most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Trudeau said.

“We all need to do better.”

At a later press conference, Treasure Board president Jean-Yves Duclos said people newly eligible for CERB will get it retroactively from March 15.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough said it was “premature to estimate” the cost of expanded CERB, as the government hopes the wage subsidy will get many back to work and off the emergency benefit.

As of Wednesday morning, COVID-19 had led to 27,540 cases and 954 deaths.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

READ MORE: WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP say missing Vancouver Island motorcyclist has been found
Next story
Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Just Posted

‘Strong correlation’ between pandemic and 40-50 per cent drop in pollutants on Island

Nitrous Oxide, particulate matter 2.5, ozone have decreased significantly, says Environment Canada

Alberni Valley artist adjusts to the COVID-19 times

Jillian Mayne was set to show in three venues this year, but all that has changed

City of Port Alberni provides relief for water, sewer payments

Some payments will be deferred for 2020, council agrees

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association announces year-end awards via video

Rink closure, COVID-19 made for ‘extraordinary’ minor hockey season: AVMHA president

Vancouver Island BC Ferries routes down 92% compared to last Easter, after capacity reduced

Traffic dipped by about 88 per cent overall

Shania Twain among performers set for ‘Canada Together’ broadcast benefit

A total of 20 acts are participating through the rest of the week

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

First-ever NBA Horse Challenge connects athletes virtually during pandemic

A number of NBA and WNBA stars go head to head while donating to State Farm charity

COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

Portable toilets installed at inspection, chain-up locations

Canadians must wait weeks before COVID-19 restrictions can be loosened: Trudeau

Re-opening too soon would mean all sacrifices being made now could be for nothing

World update: Orange exports surge; Nations pan U.S. decision to de-fund WHO

Comprehensive world news update on the COVID-19 crisis

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

WHO issues guidelines for lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Is Canada ready?

The WHO guidelines outline six areas officials must consider

Most Read