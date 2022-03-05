Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people from the Ukrainian community as Russia has launched a devastating attack and war on Ukraine in Toronto on Friday, March 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Trudeau will spend weeks meeting in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to head to Europe during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont. He will spend next week in meetings in London, Berlin, Riga, Latvia and Warsaw, Poland, saying he is joining partners to stand against Moscow’s aggression and strengthen democratic values.

CanadaRussiaUkraine

Previous story
Free rapid antigen tests now available for people aged 60+ in B.C.

Just Posted

The ADSS senior boys basketball team is ready for Totem 66. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
TOTEM 66: Future looks bright for ADSS senior boys basketball

Port Alberni goaltender Callum Tung smothers a loose puck at the side of the net at the heel of Campbell River Storm captain Nolan Corrado’s stick in first period action of Game 5 of the VIJHL playoff series in Rod Brind’Amour Arena Friday, March 4. The Bombers won the game 3-2 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Port Alberni Bombers take lead in VIJHL playoff series against Campbell River Storm

Wounded Warriors runners arrive in Port Alberni on March 3, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Wounded Warrior runners welcomed in Port Alberni

Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Sam Schofield kneels to block a shot by Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau during the teams’ game at the Cowichan Arena on Jan. 1. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
TSN to film in Port Alberni on March 5