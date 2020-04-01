Trudeau says Parliament needs to sit to pass expanded COVID-19 benefits

Wage subsidy program has been greatly expanded since it was first approved

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday (April 1) he is asking other federal party leaders to recall Parliament, as he seeks to pass perhaps the biggest aid package in Canada’s history. While Parliament has already approved the $2,000 wage benefit for laid-off workers, the Liberals have greatly expanded the 75 per cent wage subsidy since its approval.

Last Friday (March 27), Trudeau said the wage subsidy program would provide 75 per cent of wages for small business with a payroll of up to $1 million. That was already an update from the $107 billion aid package passed by Parliament, which promised just 10 per cent of wages for small businesses.

On Monday (March 30), Trudeau said the program would expand to all businesses whose revenues have dropped by at least 30 per cent.

While the Liberals have delayed releasing details and costs from the plan, Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to announced details following Trudeau’s press conference.

TD Economics has previously estimated that the enhanced subsidy would cost about $25 billion, while RBC separately estimated its value at $28 billion.

The government is also expected to provide more details today on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, a taxable benefit that is to provide $2,000 a month for up to four months for workers who lose their income due to COVID-19.

Trudeau confirmed Wednesday that people cannot apply for the CERB if their employer receives the 75 per cent wage subsidy.

More to come.

– With files from The Canadian Press

