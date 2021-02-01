Vice President Kamala Harris ceremonially swears-in Antony Blinken as Secretary of State, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021, in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris ceremonially swears-in Antony Blinken as Secretary of State, Wednesday Jan. 27, 2021, in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trudeau, U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris talk COVID-19, Buy American and Montreal

The two also discussed diversity, mental health, and the need to address online hate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke by phone today with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, her first call with a foreign leader since taking office.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the two discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada-U. S. relations and Harris’s time as a high schooler in Montreal.

They also discussed what a PMO readout of the call describes as “avoiding the unintended consequences” of President Joe Biden’s protectionist Buy American policies.

Those policies have Canadian manufacturers and suppliers worried that they will be frozen out of bidding on U.S. procurement contracts.

A White House version of the call describes Canada’s “deep importance to the U.S. as an economic and strategic partner.”

The PMO language hints at what will be Ottawa’s main argument for an exemption from the rules: that Canada is not the intended target of the measures.

Today’s readout makes no explicit mention of another irritant: Biden’s Day 1 decision to cancel the cross-border Keystone XL pipeline expansion.

Instead, it’s all about shared priorities, “including fighting the COVID-19 pandemic through close collaboration on borders and access to vaccines, and to building back better,” the statement said, borrowing a favourite Biden-Harris campaign slogan.

Trudeau “also looked forward to strengthening the bilateral trading relationship and Canada-U. S. supply chains, and avoiding the unintended consequences of Buy America policies, for the benefit of people in both countries.”

The only reference to Keystone XL was an oblique reference to “strengthening North American energy security.”

READ MORE: Trudeau vows to keep up the fight to sway U.S. on merits of Keystone XL pipeline

Other topics included a shared bilateral respect for democratic principles, the rule of law and justice, and a collective need to “increase trust in government.”

The U.S. is a country divided, still reeling from the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill that followed former president Donald Trump’s campaign to undermine last year’s presidential election.

The two also discussed diversity, mental health, and the need to address online hate, gun trafficking and gender-based violence, the PMO statement said.

Trudeau also thanked Harris for the U.S. supporting efforts to secure the release of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadian citizens who have been languishing in custody in China for more than two years.

“The vice-president also expressed strong solidarity with Canada regarding the issue of two Canadian citizens unjustly detained by China, and she made clear that the United States would continue to do everything it can to secure their release,” the White House said.

The Canadian statement also made reference to an upcoming “bilateral meeting” between Trudeau and Biden, which the two leaders agreed to last month. Details, including timing and whether the meeting might take place in person, have not been released.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Justin TrudeauUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avalanche warning issued for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users
Next story
Mill Bay dog poisoned by cannabis during walk

Just Posted

The proposed renovations to the Co-op convenience store on Tebo Ave. and Johnston Rd. (SCREENSHOT)
Alberni Co-op plans cardlock facility for Johnston Road location

Johnston Road location to undergo major renovation

NIC wildfire students learn about water delivery, pump operation and parts of a wildfire fighting kit in Campbell River in 2019. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
North Island College offering wildfire training in Port Alberni

Skills training program will prepare students to work on wildfire fighting crews in B.C. and Alberta

An undated black and white print of a fish boat bringing in its catch. This is one photo in a series of negatives that were donated to the museum by Tom Buchanan. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN07308 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: When the pilchards came to Port Alberni

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

The Alberni Valley Multiplex’s Weyerhaeuser Arena. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Multiplex to get energy-efficient lighting upgrade

The Coulson Rink has lighting original to the facility

The proposed trail that will link Roger Creek Park to the Scott Kenny Trail. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
City applies to connect Rogers Creek trails

The City of Port Alberni will be applying for provincial and federal… Continue reading

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Oliver was poisoned after ingesting marijuana on a walk in Mill Bay. He now has to be muzzled when out and about — not to protect others from him, but to protect him from others’ reckless behaviours. (Submitted)
Mill Bay dog poisoned by cannabis during walk

“It’s the absolute pits to have to watch your pet suffer”

The Westshore Wolves, along with eight other Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League teams, have been off the ice since last November due to pandemic-related restrictions. The league is awaiting the next round of public health orders, due this week, to plan its next moves. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League awaits next public health order

Junior B league on pause since November due to COVID restrictions

Avalanche Canada has issued a special warning for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users. Black Press file photo
Avalanche warning issued for Vancouver Island’s backcountry users

The warning is in effect until Feb. 4.

Campbell River RCMP have made an arrest in connection with an Oct. 2020 death. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP make arrest in beating death of homeless man

Suspect in police custody

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

Most Read