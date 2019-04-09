Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Saguenay Chambre of Commerce award gala, Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Saguenay, Que. Trudeau says his threat to sue Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is about making sure there are consequences for lying in politics.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Justin Trudeau says his threat to sue Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is about making sure there are consequences for lying in politics — but he’s not saying if he intends to make good on it.

Asked whether he plans to follow through with his threatened lawsuit, the prime minister would only say that with an election on the horizon, he won’t put up with politicians twisting the truth and distorting reality.

READ MORE: Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed Sunday that Trudeau’s lawyer sent him a libel notice late last month, demanding he take back claims the prime minister interfered with the prosecution of Montreal firm SNC-Lavalin and lied to Canadians.

On Monday, the Conservative leader urged Trudeau to bring it on, saying he’d welcome a lawsuit that would force Trudeau to testify about the affair under oath.

Trudeau says that while people disagree in politics, there are consequences for telling lies about one’s partisan adversaries.

READ MORE: New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

He says he would be satisifed if Scheer agrees to retract the comments and apologize.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Apartment where Ernest Hemingway lived up for sale in Toronto
Next story
B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

Just Posted

Port Alberni wrestler earns national champion title

ADSS wrestler Paige Maher won the Women’s U17 69kg division

Port Alberni council approves two more retail cannabis stores

Port Pot Shop and Hive Cannabis received positive recommendations

Demonstrators demand action on Port Alberni watershed, public access to backcountry

Some promise seen in coast sector revitalization initiative, say protesters

Edmonton’s Billie Zizi brings classic soul with a flair to Char’s Landing

Port Alberni show scheduled for Thursday, April 11

Shannon, Bodnar take back Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District seats

Byelection ordered after October 2018 election results were declared ‘invalid’

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Most Read