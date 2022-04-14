A tugboat that a Facebook user said helped bring a BC Ferries vessel to Nanaimo after the ferry experienced a steering issue on April 13. (Photo courtesy of Karen Kuwica/Facebook)

A tugboat that a Facebook user said helped bring a BC Ferries vessel to Nanaimo after the ferry experienced a steering issue on April 13. (Photo courtesy of Karen Kuwica/Facebook)

Tugboats help BC Ferries vessel to Nanaimo after steering issue

Issue meant ferry didn’t arrive until 2 a.m., Facebook user says

BC Ferries has cancelled several Thursday sailings between Nanaimo and Vancouver after one of its vessels experienced a steering issue and reports showed it needed tugboats to get to Vancouver Island.

BC Ferries issued a notice saying the Queen of Oak Bay ferry was experiencing a mechanical issue with its steering gear just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

One Facebook user said they were on the 8 p.m. ferry out of Horseshoe Bay, but didn’t arrive at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay until around 2 a.m. In another service update just after 12:30 a.m., the ferry operator said it was working to resolve the steering problem.

Thursday’s 6:15 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. trips departing Horseshoe Bay and the 8:25 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. sailings out of Departure Bay have been cancelled.

BC Ferries apologized for the cancellations and urged customers to use the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay or Tsawwassen to Duke Point routes as alternate options.

