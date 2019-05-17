Two new developments approved for Port Alberni

The City of Port Alberni has approved two new developments in town.

The first, located at 4000 Burde St., is a plan from Seymour Pacific Developments and Broadstreet Properties for two, four-storey multi-family buildings. The first apartment will contain 71 units, while the second will contain 70 units and one rental office. A parking lot will include parking and bicycle stalls.

“Many trees will be planted on the property and spread throughout the site, which should result in a pleasant aesthetic overall,” said city planner Katelyn McDougall during a council meeting on Monday, May 13.

The applicant, Kris Mailman of Seymour Pacific, was in council chambers on Monday and confirmed that the apartments will be market rentals, rather than affordable.

“Right now we’re slated for an early spring start next year,” he said. “With building completion probably around October.”

Mailman added that he will be attempting to hire local as much as possible for the construction.

The second development approved by council on Monday is located at 4721 Johnston Rd., which is currently an empty lot located beside a Chevron station. The proposed development, submitted by Raymond de Beeld Architect, is for a single-storey retail building with three retail units. One unit will have a drive-thru lane that exits onto Johnston Road. The retail units will front onto Johnston Road and Adelaide Street and a parking lot at the rear of the building, accessible by Adelaide, will include 17 parking stalls and several bicycle stalls.

“The placement of the building is strategic,” said McDougall. “The street-oriented development will contribute to the overall walkability of the area and the vibrancy of the commercial street.”

Mayor Sharie Minions said on Monday that she is “really excited” to see this new development application.

“This has been one of those vacant lots that’s been vacant in our community for a long time,” she said.

Both developments meet all zoning requirements and development permit guidelines, according to city officials.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter