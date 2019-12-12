Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in Port Alberni

Fire chief reminds motorists, pedestrians to be cautious

The Port Alberni Fire Department (PAFD) is warning both pedestrians and motorists to be careful on the roads after two youth were struck by vehicles in a matter of days.

PAFD fire chief Mike Owens said that the first incident happened on Monday evening (Dec. 9), when a skateboarder was hit by a car at the intersection of Dunbar Street and 10th Avenue. This is the same crosswalk where a cyclist was killed just over a year ago.

Owens said that the skateboarder received only “minor injuries” on Monday.

The second incident took place on Wednesday evening, when a teenage pedestrian was clipped by a car on Johnston Road. This also resulted in only minor injuries.

“They ended up going to McDonalds with friends to wait for assistance,” said Owens. “In both cases, the patients were stable. But definitely the outcomes could have been easily much worse.”

Motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians in Port Alberni are usually “fairly sporadic,” said Owens, but two in the same week is unusual.

He reminds pedestrians to wear bright and reflective clothing.

“Wearing all black, you’re invisible,” said Owens. “The more high visibility attire that you’re wearing, the better chance you have of being seen.”

He also warns motorists to constantly scan crosswalks, roadways and intersections while driving.

“Especially after dark,” he added.

PAFD posted a warning to pedestrians on its Facebook page on Thursday, Dec. 12, bringing up the fact that two youths have been struck by vehicles over the past few evenings.

“Please remind your children to wear clothing that is highly visible,” the post said. “Drivers, please ensure that you are actively looking for pedestrians, bicyclists and skateboarders.”


