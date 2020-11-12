Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release advising that Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, have been reported missing. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release advising that Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, have been reported missing. (Photo submitted)

Two people missing after fishing trip in Nanaimo Lakes area

Nanaimo Search and Rescue, with RCMP air support, searched during daylight hours today

Police are asking for the public’s help after two anglers didn’t return as expected from a fishing trip last night.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Thursday, Nov. 12, advising that Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, have been reported missing.

“They are considered avid fishers and experienced outdoor persons. Their disappearance is out of character for them,” the release noted.

The two may have been fishing in the area of Second Lake in the Nanaimo Lakes area. They were travelling in a burgundy-coloured Dodge pickup with a canopy, licence plate No. NV9240. Sandulak may be wearing a black jacket and jeans or dark leggings, while Martin is thought to be wearing a black jacket, black shirt and tan pants.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue and RCMP air support were searching during daylight hours and will continue their search in the morning if necessary.

Anyone who has seen Sandulak or Martin or their truck is asked to call 911 or the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2020-41121.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

Just Posted

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

A flora painting by Cynthia Bonesky, on display now at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Community Arts Council to release artist and studio guide

The extended deadline is Nov. 30

The day of his re-retirement from the Jack James and crew Old-Time Logging Show june 9, 2017 at McLean Mill National Historic Site, Jack James oversees his crew. James died Nov. 1, 2020, closing the book on more than 50 years working in the woods. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: A final story for ‘boss of the woods’, Jack James

James was one of the biggest voices in coastal B.C. logging for last half-century

Piper George Batt of the West Coast Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band leads the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 colour party to the Field of Honour at Greenwood Cemetery in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni honours veterans in smaller Remembrance Day ceremony

The event was limited to 50 people, by invitation only, due to COVID-19

Roger Miller is a veteran of the Vietnam War and has made his home in the Alberni Valley.
THEN AND NOW: Veteran remembers service, comrades in Vietnam

Roger Miller is a veteran of the Vietnam War and has made his home in the Alberni Valley

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release advising that Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, have been reported missing. (Photo submitted)
Two people missing after fishing trip in Nanaimo Lakes area

Nanaimo Search and Rescue, with RCMP air support, searched during daylight hours today

Quality Foods advertising manager, Regan Beaulieu, (left) and president, Noel Hayward, (right) stand in front of the Clean Cart on its first day of testing, Nov. 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria-area Quality Foods launches innovative new cart cleaning device

The Clean Cart uses far-UV light and is the first of its kind in Canada

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

Most Read