Two people missing after fishing trip in Nanaimo Lakes area

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release advising that Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, have been reported missing. (Photo submitted)

Police are asking for the public’s help after two anglers didn’t return as expected from a fishing trip last night.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Thursday, Nov. 12, advising that Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, have been reported missing.

“They are considered avid fishers and experienced outdoor persons. Their disappearance is out of character for them,” the release noted.

The two may have been fishing in the area of Second Lake in the Nanaimo Lakes area. They were travelling in a burgundy-coloured Dodge pickup with a canopy, licence plate No. NV9240. Sandulak may be wearing a black jacket and jeans or dark leggings, while Martin is thought to be wearing a black jacket, black shirt and tan pants.

Nanaimo Search and Rescue and RCMP air support were searching during daylight hours and will continue their search in the morning if necessary.

Anyone who has seen Sandulak or Martin or their truck is asked to call 911 or the RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2020-41121.



