Police have arrested 25 year-old Luke Priddle in connection to the death of a 47 year-old Tofino man in 2020. (File photo)

Police have arrested 25 year-old Luke Priddle in connection to the death of a 47 year-old Tofino man in 2020. (File photo)

Two-year murder investigation in Tofino leads to arrest in Nanaimo

Luke Priddle, 25, charged with second degree murder, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle

A two-year investigation into the mysterious death of a 47 year-old Tofino man has led to a murder charge.

Luke Priddle, 25, was arrested in Nanaimo on Dec. 12 and appeared in court on Dec. 13 where he was charged with second degree murder, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, according to a statement released by the BC RCMP on Wednesday.

Priddle remains in custody.

Tofino RCMP were conducting a welfare call at a Chesterman Beach Road residence on Dec. 30, 2020, when they discovered the deceased 47 year-old Tofino resident. The death was immediately deemed suspicious.

“Based on observations at the scene the death was deemed to be suspicious and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit assumed conduct of the investigation,” read a statement from District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit Insp. Kevin O’Donnell on Jan. 1, 2021. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.”

The 2021 statement added that a person had been taken into custody in Nanaimo, but was later released without charges.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Police investigating suspicious death in Tofino

Breaking NewsDeathRCMPTofino,

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
National average rent rose to a record $2,024 in November: Rentals.ca
Next story
Health ministers agree on improving health care, but premiers holding out: Duclos

Just Posted

Sproat Lake VFD Firefighter Isaac McDonald, left, accepts a donation of food from his Dad, John McDonald, at the Harold Bishop Fire Hall on Pacific Rim Highway, during a food drive on Dec. 10, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department fills vintage firetruck with food

Port Alberni artist Michael Wright builds up the base below his metal sculpture of a grey whale, placed on a berm on San Group property along Stamp Avenue. Wright has since added a green copper sea turtle, and is working on a full-sized basking shark. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni artist Michael Wright finds unorthodox home for metal sculptures

The ADSS senior boys practice in the gymnasium during Totem Media Day (Dec. 8, 2022). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni gets ready for return of Totem basketball tournament

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 members Vickey Mooney and Connie Richardson participate in the colour party at the Remembrance Day flag raising in front of Port Alberni City Hall in 2020. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni Legion could be losing Ladies’ Auxiliary