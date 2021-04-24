The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that pregnant people receive COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that pregnant people receive COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)

U.S. recommends pregnant women get COVID vaccine after study shows it’s safe

A CDC study published this week found no safety concerns with Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations given during the third trimester of pregnancy

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that pregnant people receive COVID-19 vaccinations. Agency Director Rochelle Walensky announced the recommendation during an update on the pandemic at a White House briefing. She noted that a CDC study published this week found no safety concerns with Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations given during the third trimester of pregnancy.

“We know that this is a deeply personal decision, and I encourage people to talk to their doctors or primary care providers to determine what is best for them and for their baby,” Walensky said.

Her recommendation seems to go farther than advice on CDC’s website, which says the vaccines are unlikely to pose a safety risk during pregnancy but doesn’t flat-out recommend the shots.

The new study is based on reports from pregnant women who got shots soon after the vaccines became available. The researchers called for more data, including from vaccination earlier in pregnancy.

COVID-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy, raising risks for complications and even death.

Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19 vaccination studies although there is limited safety data on some who became pregnant after enrolling.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

vaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions
Next story
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

Just Posted

Minnie Paterson, known as the ‘Heroine of Cape Beale’ for her lifesaving efforts following a tragic shipwreck on the west coast of Vancouver Island, poses for a portrait with her dog Yarrow in 1900. Paterson’s husband Thomas was the Cape Beale lighthouse keeper at the time of the wrecks of the SS Valencia on Jan. 22, 1906 and the Coloma on Dec. 7, 1906. Minnie earned her nickname after trekking through rough terrain and weather to Bamfield to alert Coast Guard Service Quadra that the Coloma was sinking. All aboard were saved thanks to her heroic efforts. This photo is one of 24,000 included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, available for public viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN11869 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Minnie Paterson, the heroine of Cape Beale

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the AV Museum and Maritime Discovery Centre

Kackaamin Director Lisa Robinson has been pushing to protect the work done at the Family Development Centre since she first heard about the plan to build a massive cannabis facility across the street. Photo by Emilee Gilpin
‘How are they going to feel safe?’: Kackaamin healing centre rallies against cannabis facility

By Odette Auger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse Those running a… Continue reading

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

Bulldogs forward Stephen Castagna chases down the puck during a game against the Surrey Eagles in 2019. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs scoring leader commits to NCAA

Castagna is the sixth Bulldog to secure an NCAA Div. 1 scholarship this season

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map shows new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 11-17. (BCCDC image)
BCCDC says fresh COVID-19 cases down in most Island Health areas

Nanaimo sees its fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid January

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Expectant British Columbians are only prioritized for a vaccine if they also have a serious heart condition – congenital or acquired – that requires them to see a cardiac specialist during their pregnancy. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
Pregnant Ontarians move up vaccine priority list, while British Columbians wait their turn

B.C. only prioritizing pregnant people who also have serious heart condition

Dez Young says he has gone up to 16 days without food while staying at the Victoria General Hospital, because no one is available to change his feeding tube. (Courtesy of Arabella Young)
Flawed system leaves 19-year-old starving for weeks at Victoria hospital

Dez Young has gone up to 16 days without food, waiting for his feeding tube to be replaced

Just hours after the new travel restrictions went into effect, E-Comm put out a public statement Friday (April 23) asking people to stop calling emergency operators with travel questions. (Unsplash)
911 operators fielding calls from people confused about B.C.’s new travel restrictions

‘911 is for emergencies only,’ says E-Comm, hours after a provincewide ban on non-essential travel took effect

A horse on Yale Road West in Chilliwack peeks out from its shelter at the rainy weather on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Monday, April 26 is Help a Horse Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 25 to May 1

Help a Horse Day, Naked Gardening Day, Hairball Awareness Day are all coming up this week

Rescuers assist boaters in distress off Rocky Point in Nanaimo on Friday, April 23. (Photo courtesy Ricarda Brusegard)
Rescuers come to the aid of boaters in distress in the strait off Nanaimo

RCMP, Port of Nanaimo, coast guard, research vessel respond to mayday call

Metchosin ecologist Andy MacKinnon is raising alarm bells for arbutus trees, as many are falling victim to a fungus called leaf blights. The leaves and branches of the trees are turning brown or black and then dropping off, eventually killing them. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)
Vancouver Island arbutus trees fighting for survival against parasites

Many trees weakened, turning black or brown and dying, says local ecologist

‘For Sale’ signs quickly turned to ‘Sold’ signs as record-high demand for housing meets record-low inventory. (Cole Schisler photo)
Multiple offers and unconditional sales rampant as Island housing market booms

Historically low interest, pent-up demand and low supply has sent the market soaring

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read