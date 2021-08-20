A line of vehicles wait to enter Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but America kept similar restrictions in place, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from coronavirus travel bans. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

United States extends border restrictions for Canada, Mexico to Sept. 21

The restrictions, which have been in place since March 2020, were set to expire Saturday

The United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry border crossings until Sept. 21.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says in a tweet the measures are being kept in effect to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

It says it will continue to ensure “the flow of essential trade and travel” and keep working with health and medical experts, as well as international partners, to figure out when things can safely return to normal.

The 17-month long ban on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border was eased by the Canadian government on Aug. 9.

Canada currently allows U.S. citizens and permanent residents into the country, provided they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eligible visitors to Canada must live in the U.S. and have allowed 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved vaccine.

They are also required to show proof of a negative molecular test for COVID-19 that’s no more than 72 hours old and use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details.

The Canadian Press

