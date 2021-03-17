Airport manager Mark Fortune points at the site of a future local food production facility by Dion Olin and Louise Rodgers of The Coastal Hive. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Airport manager Mark Fortune points at the site of a future local food production facility by Dion Olin and Louise Rodgers of The Coastal Hive. (Nora O’Malley photo)

Upgrades coming to Long Beach Airport near Tofino and Ucluelet

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District approves agriculture project

Long-Beach Airport is getting a new $750,000 water main and is earmarked for a future agriculture site.

Airport manager Mark Fortune said the news is a huge win for the coast.

New Water Line

The brand new plastic water main will replace the 80-year old original military cast iron infrastructure and supply increased water pressure to all the users on the site, including a proposed hanger.

Fortune said the land that was cleared for the project could be utilized for future leases.

“We just had a forest of alder and trying to rent that to someone was kind of difficult, well now we had to clear it as part of the water main (project). Anything along the road, except right close to the gullies, could be utilized for future development.”

Fortune expects the ACRD will begin the tendering process for the new water main in late April or early May.

Agriculture Site

On March 10, the ACRD board of directors approved a pilot greenhouse project put forward by The Coastal Hive, a community food production initiative led by Louise Rodgers and Dion Olin.

“They are looking at putting a test garden component. I’m really excited about that. It could be local food production,” said Fortune, adding that the green house concept would work well in terms of limiting wildlife attractants. Fortune told the Westerly the ACRD prepped the land for The Coastal Hive, who will be operating on a three-year term lease agreement with an option to expand.

“If you were here back in November and December, it was just a big stump farm. It was just a mess. We had TMD do the clearing work for us, and we will dispose of the debris with a combination of burning and chipping,” he said.

“Depending on weather, we do (the burning) in co-ordination with the Province. We use a burning index. All the burning we’ve done so far have been done with permits from the Province and in accordance to the burning guidelines.”

A message was sent to Louise Rodgers for additional comments and more information will be shared about this project as it develops.

Old military camp

Pre-disturbed land adjacent to the proposed agriculture site was also prepped and readied for future development.

“The groundwork was put in by the military before us. We just had to expose it. This side here with the roadbeds that were already laid in by the military, we are going to use that for possible industrial expansion. That could be anywhere from surfboard manufacturing, to Kombucha (production), to automotive maintenance to whatever. Zoning for the airport is pretty wide-open,” said Fortune.

He went on to say that the airport lands does not support the infrastructure for housing.

West Coast Multiplex

ACRD is holding a five or six acre piece of land for the West Coast Multiplex Society (WCMS).

“It’s earmarked for the multiplex if they can get their funding. It would be a big thing if they can make it happen,” said Fortune.

WCMS chair Samantha Hackett said Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations applied for a Canada British Columbia Infrastructure Grant (community, culture and recreation stream) on behalf of all eight surrounding communities: Ucluelet, Tofino, Area C, Hesquiaht, Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Toquaht and Ucluelet First Nations.

She said the $12-million grant proposal is currently under review for the second time, and that they should hear back by summer or fall.

“It’s positioned well to support First Nations, recreation, seniors, and youth. It fits well for post-COVID investment plan,” she said.


nora.omalley@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Evidence of WWII’s impacts on Tofino and Ucluelet remains 75 years after D-Day

READ: Agriculture education in Canadian schools gets $1.6M boost from the feds

AgricultureAirportTofino,

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Overdose deaths hit hard in Alberni-Clayoquot region
Next story
Statistics Canada says annual pace of inflation edges up in February to 1.1%

Just Posted

The Alberni-Clayoquot Recycling Depot is located on Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Community clean-up planned for April 17 in Port Alberni

Rotary Club of Port Alberni wants to start an annual event

Babe Gunn receives a bouquet of flowers during the unveiling ceremony for ‘Our Rugged Returning Salmon,’ her commissioned sculpture in the fountain at Harbour Quay, May 23, 1992. (PHOTO COURTESY COMIS FAMILY)
Babe Gunn’s legacy is carved in stone

The Port Alberni woman also known as Priscilla Comis will be remembered for much more

Steve Muise, an outreach legal advocate with the Port Alberni Friendship Centre, runs a regular B.C. Photo ID clinic for people needing help re-applying for lost identification. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Overdose deaths hit hard in Alberni-Clayoquot region

Stigma surrounding drug use needs to change, says Community Action Team

The new BMO branch that opened on Johnston Road on March 15, 2021 features a drive-thru ATM and other high-tech digital features inside. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New BMO location opens in Port Alberni

The new bank features a drive-thru ATM

Ben Leung, 99, of Port Alberni receives his first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Port Alberni’s mass immunization clinic at the Alberni Athletic Hall on Monday, March 15, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni man, 99, urges others to get vaccinated

Ben Leung, 99, shares his COVID-19 vaccination experience

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Moderna to begin COVID-19 vaccine trial on Canadian children as young as 6 months

The company intends to enroll about 6,750 children in Canada and the U.S.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is in the process of changing the name of Squaw Valley Road in the rural Lumby area. (Brittney Brewer photo)
Rural Okanagan road to be renamed to change Indigenous slur

Transportation ministry is in the process of renaming rural road

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

Comox Valley RCMP is looking for missing 31-year old Alycia Meyn. Photo supplied
UPDATE: Vancouver Island RCMP locate missing woman

Thirty-one-year-old Alycia Meyn was last seen in Nanaimo

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

A 57-year-old man is facing numerous driving-related charges after driving his vehicle into RCMP cars in Nanaimo on March 15. (Submitted photo)
Man tasered and arrested after crashing into Nanaimo RCMP vehicles in ‘rampage’

Suspect facing numerous charges after late-night incident Monday

Most Read