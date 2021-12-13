UVic moves remaining exams online amid rising COVID-19 cases

The University of Victoria is moving the remainder of its final exams online as COVID-19 cases among students continue to rise. (Courtesy of UVic)

University of Victoria students will write any remaining final exams online as COVID-19 cases linked to two off-campus gatherings continue to rise.

The university originally stated Dec. 9 that exams would only be moved online for the business and varsity program students connected to the events, but in a statement Sunday (Dec. 12) it said it is expanding that policy to all students.

“To reduce the frequency and number of students sitting together for extended periods of time in examination gyms and rooms, we will not be holding further in-person exams and we are asking instructors to offer their assessments online or in another format,” UVic said in its statement.

As of Monday, all exams will be online.

“We know this is short notice for those with exams scheduled for Monday, and we are reaching out to instructors with guidance to make this transition as smooth as possible,” the university said.

UVic reminded students not to go to campus if they’re feeling unwell or if they’ve been identified as a close contact of someone with COVID-19. It said instructors will be contacting students through Brightspace or email with directions on how their online exam will proceed.

All on-campus support services, including research centres, study spaces and athletic facilities will remain open. Varsity training has been suspended and students are asked to cancel any on-campus, in-person social events until further notice.

