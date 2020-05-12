RCMP officers in Nanaimo responded with guns drawn Saturday after receiving a report of a firearm, though the weapon turned out to be a pellet gun. (Photo submitted)

Uzi-style pellet gun draws response, creates concern for Nanaimo RCMP

Two people arrested, released without charges Saturday

RCMP officers in Nanaimo responded with guns drawn after receiving a report of a firearm, though the weapon turned out to be a pellet gun.

Police were called to Mountain Vista Drive on Saturday, May 9, at about 9:30 a.m. after someone reported seeing two adults with a firearm, noted an RCMP press release.

“With limited information available, the incident was treated as high risk. The officers approached the scene with their service pistols drawn,” the release noted.

A man and a woman, both 48, were arrested without incident and a search of their vehicle resulted in the seizure of an “Uzi-style” pellet gun.

RCMP say the people arrested were “co-operative and apologetic” and will not face charges, though the pellet gun will be destroyed.

“If these individuals had been holding the Uzi pellet gun as the officers approached, it would have been virtually impossible for the officers to discern if it was a real firearm or not. With that in mind, this situation could have ended much differently and with a tragic outcome,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

RCMP

