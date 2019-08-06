Valley Street Rods to close Harbour Quay for annual car show Aug. 9

Show n’ shine will go on even though Thunder in the Valley is cancelled

Thunder in the Valley may have been silenced this weekend, but Alberni Valley car fans can still get their fix on Friday.

The Valley Street Rods will still hold their annual show n’ shine at Harbour Quay on Friday, Aug. 9 from 5–8 p.m. Gates open to cars at 4 p.m. Admission to the public is free. Harbour Quay will be closed off to vehicle traffic except for those on display.

Car owners pay $20 per vehicle to register, and receive a dash plaque. There will be a 50/50 draw and toolbox draw, with proceeds from ticket sales going to Ty Watson House Hospice.

The show n’ shine is typically the first event to kick off Thunder in the Valley weekend of drag racing in Port Alberni. For the past three years the event was held on Stamp Avenue, and previous to that it was held at the Alberni Valley Regional Airport.

READ: Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019

The Valley Street Rods’ show will have a large racer turnout even though there are no drag races happening that weekend, says Roger Haggerty from the Alberni Valley Drag Race Association.

Racers have been forced due to the cancellation to attend events elsewhere this year, like Port McNeill (where they are run on that community’s airport runway) and Mission Raceway in the Lower Mainland.

“We will be attending other car shows,” Haggerty said. “We have a few more things coming up to keep awareness and discussion going about sharing the runway and bringing economic growth, and trying to offset the burden on taxpayers.”

Once the car show closes, Boston Pizza is hosting an old-time drive-in movie at sundown with 50 reserved spots. The movie will be Footloose.

For more information, call Dave at 250-723-5179 or e-mail islandreno@hotmail.com.

More show n’ shine

The Black Demon Car Club presents its second annual show n’ shine on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beaver Creek Community Hall, 8505 Beaver Creek Rd. Admission for spectators is free; vehicle registration is $15. Food, prizes, trophies and of course cars. Trophy presentations will begin at 2 p.m.