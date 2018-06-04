Vancouver Island University was there to discuss education as part of potential career paths during a Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in the Comox Valley earlier this year. BLACK PRESS file photo

Vancouver Island career fair will be full of opportunities

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair to be held June 21 in Nanaimo

Whether people are seeking a summer job or looking for something more long-term, an upcoming career fair on Vancouver Island will present plenty of opportunities.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is being held June 21 in Nanaimo and organizers are happy with how things are coming together.

“I think it’s going to be good,” said Sheri Jackson, events manager. “It’s whatever you’re looking for, whether you’re looking for a career or just a new job. Whatever piques your interest, I think there’s a good variety.”

Work B.C., B.C. Corrections, the RCMP, the Canadian Armed Forces and Canada Border Services Agency will be some of the exhibitors, plus Vancouver Island University, Black Press, temporary work agencies and lots more.

Those interested in stopping by should consider dressing for success, as some employers may be willing to interview on the spot. No matter what, there will be opportunities to make connections.

“You can’t go wrong if you’re a student coming out of school and you’re looking for some guidance,” Jackson said. “We do reach out to all the schools; we look for a lot of community engagement with the universities and the high schools.”

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair will be held Thursday, June 21, from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Nanaimo Military Camp at 709 Nanaimo Lakes Rd.

Black Press has experience hosting career fairs in communities around the province, including on Vancouver Island; for coverage of an event in the Comox Valley this past winter, click here.

For updated information about businesses and agencies that will be at the Nanaimo career fair June 21, like and follow the Facebook page at this link.

Watch for more on the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in upcoming issues of the News Bulletin and on our website at www.nanaimobulletin.com.

