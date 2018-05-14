The Kew Flagpole was one of the latest Chemainus murals installed above Back to Britain in December. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Vancouver Island communities among Expedia’s top 15 tourist destinations

Writer cites Chemainus and Ladysmith attractions, amenities that made a big impression on reviewers

Chemainus and Ladysmith have both been named among the top 15 vacation destinations in Canada by Expedia.

The top 15 destinations were ranked by analyzing thousands of verified Expedia user reviews from 2017. Ratings were weighed in four categories to determine each community’s final score and all destinations scored between 4.0 and 5.0 star rating out of 5.

“Everyone loves British Columbia, and Chemainus in particular got top marks from reviewers,” noted writer Jennifer Cuellar. “This pretty spot has a little bit of everything: beaches, mountains, and boutiques. While here, catch a show at the popular Chemainus Theatre, chow down on regional tapas at Sawmill Taphouse and Grill, and, if it’s summer, listen to Tuesday night music at Waterwheel Park.

“Ladysmith, British Columbia, is a cozy coastal destination that makes a big impression on guests,” added Cuellar. “Start your vacation off with a swim at Transfer Beach, or kayak around the shoreline when you rent from Sealegs Kayaking Adventures. If you’re more about that #artlife than #ruggedlife, there’s the 20th Annual Arts on the Avenue, where dozens of artists come together to showcase their latest creations.”

Gibsons was the only other B.C. community listed.

Also on the list were five Ontario communities: Stratford, Fort Erie, Ottawa, Niagara-On-The-Lake and Blue Mountain.

Rounding out the top 15, in no particular order, were: Wolfville and Membertou, Nova Scotia; Perce and Baie-D’Urfe, Quebec; Saskatoon; Three Hills, Alberta; and North Rustico, Prince Edward Island.

Previous story
UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

Just Posted

Flowers, flamingos and fun at McLean Mill

Historic Park hosts Mother’s Day Tea

Bust a move to bust broom in Port Alberni

First event of the season scheduled for Saturday, May 12

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

Port Alberni RCMP find driver, car suspected in hit and run

Family sets up gofundme account for woman injured in collision

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Vancouver Island communities among Expedia’s top 15 tourist destinations

Writer cites Chemainus and Ladysmith attractions, amenities that made a big impression on reviewers

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump the embassy opening a ‘great day for Israel’

Most Read