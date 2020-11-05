Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)

Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Representatives from Vancouver Island municipalities and First Nations will meet with the experts this week to discuss co-ordinated planning for climate change.

City of Nanaimo councillor Ben Geselbracht is the organizer of a community resilience summit this Friday, Nov. 6, through the Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities’ climate leadership plan steering committee.

According to a press release, close to 150 people are expected to participate in the day-long online summit to plan, as a region, for climate change.

“Local governments have to be properly resourced to deal with climate change,” said Geselbracht. “Through the collective voice of an Island and coastal community plan we can help senior levels of government support us with what we need and effectively collaborate to leverage resources across our communities.”

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo plans for extreme weather over next 60 years

Duncan Mayor Michelle Staples noted in the release that smaller municipalities like hers don’t have the resources to create comprehensive climate action plans, though residents and businesses are vulnerable to the risks and hazards climate change is presenting.

A central topic of discussion at the summit will be a recent report from University of Victoria researchers that found that “nearly all communities in the VICC region are already experiencing hazards and impacts related to climate change,” and that “urgent mitigation and adaptation efforts are needed.”

The report, Territorial Analysis and Survey of Local Government Priorities for Climate Action: Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities, notes that co-operation between local governments will be critical in “scaling up efforts” and identifies a need for support from senior levels of government.

Some of the climate change effects discussed in the report include wildfires, rain storms, extreme winds, drought and sea level rise.

“By coming together as an Island and coastal communities we have a better chance of meeting the challenges already facing us,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, VICC-CLP co-chairperson, in the release. “What the UVic research reveals is that rural and urban areas have more common challenges than we have differences. Climate change planning as a whole Island and coastal region makes sense.”

READ ALSO: Nanaimo city council declares climate emergency

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria officials take climate emergency request to regional district

READ ALSO: Cowichan Valley Regional District acknowledges climate emergency

The VICC-CLP’s work has been supported by a grant for the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions at UVic and by faculty members and students.

“This collaboration between UVic researchers and regional community leaders has helped us better understand the unique challenges and opportunities that regional-scale climate planning might offer,” said Kara Shaw, associate professor of environmental studies at UVic, in the release. “We know that the current pace and scale of climate action doesn’t match what is needed; the question is what can a regional-scale approach offer to help bridge this gap?”

She said initial research has indentified “exciting potential areas for action” and added that the resilience summit will provide a forum to build strategies toward taking that action.

VICC-CLP is working with UVic on a 2030 climate leadership plan to be presented at the next Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities convention in April 2021.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say
Next story
B.C. realtors asked to halt open houses due to spike in COVID cases

Just Posted

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions assists Tim Murphy from Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 in raising the Legion’s flag at Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in time for Remembrance Day. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Port Alberni prepares to honour veterans in smaller ceremony

Indoor ceremony cancelled due to COVID-19

Orange and green seem to be the colours of the season in autumn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ACTIVE LIVING: Harvest the colours of autumn for your plate

Orange and dark green vegetables are important to include all year round in your diet

Police were spotted outside of a residence on 10th Avenue on Wednesday morning. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Three arrested after RCMP search house in Port Alberni

Charges are still pending following search of home on 10th Avenue

Bryce Casavant of Port Alberni is a former BC NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election<ins> and graduated with a doctorate in social sciences from Royal Roads University in 2020</ins>. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
QUINN’S QUIPS: If the NDP wins B.C.’s election, was it legal to begin with?

A policy analyst from Port Alberni says no

Alberni District Secondary School vice-principal Carl Poole, left and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $2,000 donation from Port Alberni Toy Run members Susan and Tom Wall, David Wiwchar and Robin Klatt on Oct. 28, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run helps fund high school breakfast club

Feeding youth in the Alberni Valley remains key to annual Toy Run

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Summer weather conditions near Mount Klitsa in the Alberni Valley. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island local governments consult with experts on climate change planning

Community resilience summit happening online Nov. 6

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Most Read