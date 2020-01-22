Charges are pending against a Port Alberni man after Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services pulled the driver over going 130 km/h in a 60 km/h zone of Nanoose Bay on Jan. 19. (News file photo)

Vancouver Island man arrested after police seize suspected illicit drugs in Nanoose Bay

Car impounded after Port Alberni driver clocked travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit

Police say a Port Alberni man, pulled over Sunday (Jan. 19) in Nanoose Bay for driving at more than twice the posted speed limit, was also arrested for drug possession.

Cpl. Mike Halskov on the Central Island Traffic Services said the driver was stopped for driving 130 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. He faces a $483 fine for excessive speeding, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The officer that pulled the man over reportedly noticed telltale signs of drug possession.

“While interacting with the driver, the officer observed drug paraphernalia and a small bag of white powder, believed to be illicit drugs, all of which was seized after the driver was arrested,” said Halskov.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: RCMP on hunt for prowler, counterfeiters, car thieves

READ MORE: Stolen Langford vehicle smashes into parked car in Nanoose Bay driveway

The driver was released at the scene and Halskov says drug charges are pending.

The officer also submitted a report to Road Safety B.C. recommending the driver be considerd for a driving prohibition in light of what he termed a “significant driving history.”

Halskov says that the area, known locally as Nanoose Flats, is a high-collision zone, monitored regularly by police.

“Speeding is one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities in B.C. according to provincial statistics. B.C. RCMP Traffic Services reminds motorists to slow down and obey speed limits,” said Halskov. “By doing so, you give yourself more time to perceive and react to a situation and you reduce the risk of being injured or killed in a collision.”

emily.vance@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Air Canada, WestJet remove Boeing 737 Max from operating schedule until June
Next story
Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

Just Posted

Comox’s Team Richards takes junior bonspiel in Port Alberni

Snowy weather doesn’t stop the show

ARTS AROUND: Enjoy Celtic song, poetry and storytelling in Port Alberni

Celtic Chaos returns to Capitol Theatre in March

BUSINESS BEAT: Long-awaited second craft brewery opens in Port Alberni

New year brings new business to central Island community

Shipyard upgrade on Port Alberni’s waterfront means MV Frances Barkley retrofit happens at home

Canadian Maritime Engineering expands equipment to accept larger vessels

BUDGET 2020: City of Port Alberni department heads asked to justify costs

Faulty firefighter breathing gear, ballooning Uptown costs, train marketing all questioned

Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Horgan unveils B.C. cabinet shuffle changes

Premier John Horgan has made three major changes to his cabinet

Advocates call hospital parking fees a ‘shakedown’ after learning most Island tickets are waived

Victoria General and Royal Jubilee hospitals among the most ticketed on the Island

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

B.C.’s first ride-hailing app to launch in Tofino, Whistler in February

The Whistle! app will be available in Tofino on Feb.1 and in Whistler Feb. 6.

Councillor resigns in Revelstoke after colleagues approved 67% raise

Council approved a 134 per cent raise for the mayor of Revelstoke

Rolled-over dairy truck in Abbotsford lost 40,000 litres of milk

Truck removed Sunday, Jan. 19, with specialized equipment to upright vehicle

Most Read