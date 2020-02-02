Vancouver Island man is reported missing

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Courtenay’s Michael Gazetas

The public is asked to keep an eye out for a Comox Valley man, Michael Gazetas. Photo supplied

The public on Vancouver Island is asked to keep an eye out for a missing Courtenay man.

Michelle Root posted on Facebook Saturday morning that her husband, Michael Gazetas, had been missing for 24 hours at that point, without any contact. On Sunday morning, she asked the media to spread the word.

“We have reported him missing to the RCMP, and there is an active search underway,” she said in her post.

Gazetas was last seen leaving the family home in his red Ford Ranger pickup truck, with the license plate HX 4109. He was wearing a green winter hat and a patterned red-and-blue wool poncho over a black shirt and vest.

“We have no real idea of where he went, though if I were to guess, it would be north and/or into the bush,” Root said.

She is asking if anyone sees or hears from him to contact her at 1-778-833-1411 or call the RCMP immediately. The phone number for the Comox Valley detachment is 250-338-1321, but Root says it would not be inappropriate to call 911. The case file number is 2020-1779.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.