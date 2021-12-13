Sheldon James Johanson. (PQB News file photo)

Sheldon James Johanson. (PQB News file photo)

Vancouver Island man who flipped stolen pickup sentenced to 16 months in jail

32-year-old pleads guilty to 3 charges related to March 2021 incident

A Qualicum Beach man, who flipped a stolen truck into oncoming traffic along Highway 19 near Horne Lake Road in March of this year, has been sentenced to 16 months in jail.

Sheldon James Johanson, 32, pleaded guilty to careless use or storage of a firearm, dangerous operation of a conveyance and possession of property obtained by crime no greater than $5,000.

A release by police on the incident in March stated witnesses saw Johanson and an accomplice flee the scene on a dirt bike, which was later found crashed near the Inland Highway.

The report also stated a loaded firearm was seized from the truck, which was later determined to have been stolen out of Comox just days prior to the incident.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP seize firearm during investigation of stolen vehicle near Horne Lake

Johanson was arrested in May after police were assisted in identifying him, thanks to a bystander who had taken his picture following the truck crash.

After his jail sentence, Johanson, who was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 10, will serve a non-custodial six-month sentence, where the first three months will be served under house arrest. For the remainder, he will need to follow a strict curfew between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

As part of his probation condition, Johanson is not allowed to enter any motor vehicle, other than public transportation, unless he has the prior written permission of the vehicle’s registered owner.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

NanaimoParksvillequalicum beachRCMP

