Vancouver Island RCMP hunt for man after pair of indecent exposure incidents

Elderly Qualicum Beach woman grabbed by man who had been masturbating in the woods

  • Aug. 20, 2019 5:30 p.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after a pair of troubling incidents of indecent exposure on Aug. 19.

Police reported that at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, an elderly Qualicum Beach woman was walking her dog in the wooded trails near the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre, when she was confronted by a man.

He was in the woods masturbating and called out to the victim. She turned and tried to ignore the suspect but the suspect then grabbed her breasts from behind before running away. It is unknown whether the man was associated with any nearby vehicle.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old with a dark or olive-skinned complexion, stocky build and short-to-medium height. He was reportedly wearing all dark or possibly black clothing.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP receive 328 complaints in one-week span

At 9 a.m., another report of a man with a similar description was received by the RCMP. An older woman had been walking the trails near the Springwood Park water tower on Despard Avenue in Parksville, when she noticed a man masturbating in the woods. She yelled out at the man and he ran away through the woods.

It is unknown whether the two incidents involve the same suspect but police said there are many similarities including a very close suspect description.

The Oceanside RCMP asked anyone with information about these incidents to call 250-248-6111. If you see someone exposing himself, please call 911 immediately.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Taxi-involved hit-and-run sends elderly Vancouver cyclist to hospital: police

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs new coach Joe Martin looking for hard skill, winning attitude

Alberni Valley team heads into new era with new owners, coaches, expectations

China Creek bullhead derby a hit

Derby was organized by the Port Alberni Port Authority

Go Bearfoot in the Park and help kids too in Port Alberni

Fundraising event will take place at Blair Park on Aug. 24

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Two B.C. suspects of a Canada-wide manhunt reportedly recorded a cellphone video… Continue reading

Sproat Lake residents oppose large-scale cannabis production in their neighbourhood

Community group calls public meeting for Aug. 21 to discuss implications to ACRD land

UPDATE: Wildfire east of Port Alberni under control

Crews continue to mop up 3.1-hectare fire

Vancouver Island RCMP hunt for man after pair of indecent exposure incidents

Elderly Qualicum Beach woman grabbed by man who had been masturbating in the woods

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Pile of wood mulch ‘spontaneously combusts’ at Vancouver Island industrial site

Business owner thanks fire department for quick response

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Most Read