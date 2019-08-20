Vancouver Island RCMP hunt for man after pair of indecent exposure incidents

Elderly Qualicum Beach woman grabbed by man who had been masturbating in the woods

Oceanside RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance after a pair of troubling incidents of indecent exposure on Aug. 19.

Police reported that at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, an elderly Qualicum Beach woman was walking her dog in the wooded trails near the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre, when she was confronted by a man.

He was in the woods masturbating and called out to the victim. She turned and tried to ignore the suspect but the suspect then grabbed her breasts from behind before running away. It is unknown whether the man was associated with any nearby vehicle.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old with a dark or olive-skinned complexion, stocky build and short-to-medium height. He was reportedly wearing all dark or possibly black clothing.

READ MORE: Oceanside RCMP receive 328 complaints in one-week span

At 9 a.m., another report of a man with a similar description was received by the RCMP. An older woman had been walking the trails near the Springwood Park water tower on Despard Avenue in Parksville, when she noticed a man masturbating in the woods. She yelled out at the man and he ran away through the woods.

It is unknown whether the two incidents involve the same suspect but police said there are many similarities including a very close suspect description.

The Oceanside RCMP asked anyone with information about these incidents to call 250-248-6111. If you see someone exposing himself, please call 911 immediately.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter