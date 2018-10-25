Island Health is looking to add 7,400 more adult day programs in the region. (iStock photo)

Vancouver Island seniors to receive funding for day programs

$75M part of ongoing effots to support seniors, adults with disabilities to continue living at home

Seniors across Vancouver Island will have better support to help them live independently after the province announced they will invest $75 million over three years to increase day program spaces.

“The creation of these spaces also supports family and friend caregivers to take time for themselves to support their own health and well-being,” health minister Adrian Dix said in a release.

The work is part of ongoing efforts to support seniors and adults with disabilities to continue living at home, Dix added.

RELATED: Victoria-based seniors home uses Amazon product Alexa in pilot project

Island Health has put forward a request for proposals to add 7,400 more adult day programs in the region. Supporting people to socialize with their peers helps maintain connections to the community while combating the isolation and loneliness that seniors can sometimes face, the ministry said in a release.

RELATED: Lending vulnerable seniors a helping hand in Greater Victoria

Seniors and adults living with cognitive and physical challenges will receive healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation activities, nutrition and foot care, as well as participate in social programs with the new funding.

By 2019, the plan is to have more than 68,000 spaces in Greater Victoria, the Saanich Peninsula, Mount Waddington, Campbell River and the Comox Valley.

RELATED: UVic looks to socialize seniors in the digital age

Seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie said the new spaces will give family caregivers “a day or week of respite,” a crucial element to relieving caregiver burden.

“Adult day program spaces have not been keeping up with demand and the waiting lists can be long,” Mackenzie said. “This is a very important step to addressing the shortage.”

@kristyn_anthony
kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Roadkill counts rising on Vancouver Island
Next story
Duncan man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

Just Posted

ELECTION 2018: High school students get involved in Port Alberni election

ADSS students held their own student vote

Folk trio Belle Miners performs at Char’s Landing

The Belle Miners are a Canadian band…on an international scale

Alberni Valley Hospice Society gives peace of mind at the end of life

Hospice is one of 4 finalists for Pot Luck Ceramics grant; vote until Nov. 10

Six badminton gold for Alberni’s Margaret Hudson

Athletes earn accolades at 55+ Games

Duncan man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Port Alberni gets into the Halloween spirit at dog show

54th annual event drew dogs of all breeds—and their humans

Roadkill counts rising on Vancouver Island

ICBC recorded 2,200 animal-related crashes on Vancouver Island in 2017

New pot, impaired driving penalties could bar newcomers from Canada

On Dec. 18, new impaired driving penalties take effect

Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

“Jamal Khashoggi’s body still hasn’t been found. Where is it?” Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said

More explosive packages sent to DeNiro and former Vice-President Biden

None of the bombs detonated and no one was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Deleware, Florida and California seized the suspicious packages

Vancouver Island seniors to receive funding for day programs

$75M part of ongoing effots to support seniors, adults with disabilities to continue living at home

Granlund scores shootout winner as Canucks beat Vegas 3-2

Horvat nets pair of goals for Vancouver

Price is right for Red Sox in World Series Game 2 win over Dodgers

Boston beats L.A. 4-2 to take 2-0 lead in series

B.C. Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself ‘in a jar’ to continue the discussion about climate change

Most Read