Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA Ravi Parmar speaks with reporters following his swearing-in ceremony Friday (July 28) at the B.C. legislature. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Vancouver Island’s newest MLA officially sworn into office in Victoria

‘Truly an honour’: Ravi Parmar sworn in as Langford-Juan de Fuca MLA

Ravi Parmar has officially been sworn in as the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca following a ceremony Friday (July 28) at the B.C. legislature.

Parmar’s seat was secured after winning a byelection June 24 to fill the seat left vacant by former premier John Horgan.

“It’s truly an honour to be here with friends, family, and supporters to take the oath and officially become an MLA and begin my work serving the people of Langford-Juan de Fuca,” said Parmar on the steps of the legislature following the ceremony.

“I’m certainly not going to take the voters for granted, and I’m really thankful to them for placing their trust in me, and am so looking forward to getting to work on the issues that matter most to them.”

Parmar said with the summer legislative season providing more time for him to spend in his constituency, he plans on taking the time to listen to his constituents and engage with local government partners and First Nations leaders to learn from them and take that knowledge with him into the far busier fall season.

On the ceremony itself, Parmar said being on the floor to take the oath was “an entirely different experience” from his time spent there as a supporting staffer.

“It’s entirely different being able to walk those hallways as an elected MLA. It was a really special moment.”

Parmar was sworn in alongside fellow BC NDP MLA Joan Phillip, who will now represent Vancouver-Mount Pleasant. Speaking to media at a press conference following the ceremony, Premier David Eby celebrated both new colleagues as community leaders dedicated to serving their communities above all else.

“They are really excited, ready to get going community champions who were elected on overwhelming mandates from their communities to come here and serve,” said Eby. “That’s because of their work in their communities over many, many years.”

“I can’t wait to see these two talented new MLAs jump into their important new roles and deliver for community members and the province on more affordable housing, safe communities, high-quality healthcare and a strong and clean economy that supports people,” he added in a press release published shortly after the press conference.

