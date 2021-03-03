Two Vancouver police officers were struck by a car when the driver learned he was being arrested for allegedly using a fraudulent credit card to pay for food. (Vancouver Police Department)

Driver being arrested for alleged food order fraud rams Vancouver police with car

Two officers are in stable condition, suffering soft tissue injuries following the incident

When two hungry men drove to a Vancouver restaurant to pick up a food order, they were not expecting to be greeted by the police.

Neither did the officer who arrested the car passenger expect the driver – who was violating his probation order – to reverse the vehicle and strike two officers on-scene.

After an increased police response led the suspect to abandon his car and be pursued on foot, the driver was taken into custody shortly after.

The suspect now faces additional recommended charges, of assaulting an officer and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, on top of fraud charges and those relating to his alleged failure to comply with probation orders.

In total, multiple charges have been recommended to Crown counsel for the driver. Fraud charges involving the use of the credit card have been recommended for the passenger.

Restaurant staff alerted authorities to the use of a fraudulent credit card for the meals.

The two officers were taken to hospital and suffer from soft tissue injuries, Vancouver police said.

