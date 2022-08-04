Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Thursday, July 28, 2022.The deadline to dismantle the encampment along the street has passed with little change, but the city’s mayor says he’s reached out to the federal and B.C. governments for urgent funding and other supports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Thursday, July 28, 2022.The deadline to dismantle the encampment along the street has passed with little change, but the city’s mayor says he’s reached out to the federal and B.C. governments for urgent funding and other supports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver’s mayor says feds and B.C. need to step up funding for homeless

Stewart says he also reached out to the feds asking for additional urgent housing funding

The deadline to dismantle an encampment along Vancouver’s Hastings Street has passed with little change, but the city’s mayor says he’s reached out to the federal and B.C. governments for urgent funding and other supports.

Vancouver fire Chief Karen Fry issued a safety order last month to remove the tents and structures on the street’s sidewalk in the Downtown Eastside, and the street was supposed to be cleared on Wednesday.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says in a statement that since the order, the city has increased resources for those living on the street, including creating space to store personal belongings, street cleaning, washroom access and peer support services.

However, Stewart says while the city is assembling these supports, the operations require significant investments from senior levels of government.

He says he spoke this week with new B.C. Housing Minister Murray Rankin about how the city and province can co-ordinate their approaches to connecting unsheltered residents to housing.

Stewart says he also reached out to the government of Canada asking for additional urgent housing funding.

“Vancouver has been home to a significant homeless population since starting an official homeless count in 2005 and the pandemic has only made matters worse, requiring all three levels of government to come together to take concerted and sustained actions,” Stewart says in the statement.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Feds silent on enforcement as national long-term care standards get final ‘tweaks’
Next story
All of Olalla under evacuation order as Keremeos Creek wildfire grows in Okanagan

Just Posted

Port Alberni taekwondo black belt master, Warren Lee, right, receives his black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Miami from Royce Gracie, making Lee one of only four black belts in Canada under Royce Gracie. SUBMITTED PHOTO
Royce Gracie returns to Dragon Martial Arts in Port Alberni for weekend workshop

The E&N track along Station Avenue in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
Premier John Horgan doubts return of Island rail service is achievable

Ksyden Jasken broke onto the Alberni Valley tyee Club leaderboard in the juniors category at the end of July 2022 with a 12.9-pound chinook caught with bait at Ten Mile Point. (ALBERNI VALLEY TYEE CLUB PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Tyee Club’s 2022 ladder season ramps up as chinook start running

Greg Perry cartoon
EDITORIAL: Where have all the workers gone?