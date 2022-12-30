A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Emergency crews were called to Montana’s restaurant around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29

Diners at Montana’s restaurant at Highway 97 and Banks Road in Kelowna got a shock when a vehicle crashed into the restaurant on the afternoon of Dec. 29.

A witness to the crash said they saw a vehicle hit the median and fly through the air into the building around 2:40 p.m.

Montana’s staff told Capital News that they heard a loud bang and thought the liquor shelf had smashed, but it was actually a vehicle that crashed inside the restaurant, two tables over from a group of diners. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

The restaurant remained open, but the damaged section was closed and boarded up.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with 8 arrests

Just Posted

Students in Anne Ostwald’s Social Justice 12 class are getting ready to host a day of activities at the Glenwood Centre on Jan. 13. Top row: Jayden Blake, Brianna Doucette, Natalie Zado and Brandi Lucas. Bottom row: Mya King and Alia Adams. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni students have a HAY Day planning fundraiser event

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)
Vancouver Island singer to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special

The Maritime Discovery Centre is one of the Alberni Valley’s landmarks. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: The Grove art gallery temporarily closed

(Pexels)
UPDATE: Water restored in Cherry Creek after water main break