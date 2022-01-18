Vehicle smashes through front glass into dance studio in Nanaimo

Emergency crews were called after a vehicle smashed through the front glass at Sara Raymond Dance Academy at Nanaimo’s Nored Plaza. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A driver smashed a vehicle through the front window of a Nanaimo dance studio this afternoon.

First responders were called out after a luxury crossover vehicle was driven through the glass at Sara Raymond Dance Academy at Nored Plaza at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The vehicle ended up all the way inside the studio.

Business owner Sara Raymond said the academy was closed at the time of the incident, so no one was inside, and crews on scene said the driver was not injured in the incident. The vehicle has been towed away.

Raymond anticipates that repairs will happen quickly and that the studio will re-open in a couple of days.

