Emergency crews were called after a vehicle smashed through the front glass at Sara Raymond Dance Academy at Nanaimo’s Nored Plaza. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Emergency crews were called after a vehicle smashed through the front glass at Sara Raymond Dance Academy at Nanaimo’s Nored Plaza. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Vehicle smashes through front glass into dance studio in Nanaimo

Incident happened at Nored Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 18

A driver smashed a vehicle through the front window of a Nanaimo dance studio this afternoon.

First responders were called out after a luxury crossover vehicle was driven through the glass at Sara Raymond Dance Academy at Nored Plaza at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The vehicle ended up all the way inside the studio.

Business owner Sara Raymond said the academy was closed at the time of the incident, so no one was inside, and crews on scene said the driver was not injured in the incident. The vehicle has been towed away.

Raymond anticipates that repairs will happen quickly and that the studio will re-open in a couple of days.

READ ALSO: Car crashes into Christian bookstore in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Vehicle smashes all the way into business on Nanaimo’s Bowen Road

READ ALSO: Vehicle crashes all the way inside store in downtown Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Minor injuries after car veers into Courtenay dance studio


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopened following 5 semi truck pileup between Revelstoke and Golden
Next story
Ontario woman’s body discovered at Kelowna dog park

Just Posted

Hobie Hedquist, who blocked 34 shots, earned his fourth BCHL shutout on Saturday night over the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up third straight win with shutout against Caps

Staffing challenges driven by Omicron cases numbers have significantly impacted the ability of Island Health to provide safe, quality care, health authority president Kathy McNeil said. (Black Press Media file photo)
Omicron-driven staffing shortages lead to service interruptions in Island Health facilities

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brett MacLean and Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Tyler Ollech eagerly wait for the puck to drop in the opening period of a game on Friday, Jan. 14. The Bombers were trailing 2-0, but came back and won 3-2 in overtime. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers get a win in first home game of 2022

Lisa George, left, and other volunteers with the Grassroots Homelessness Coalition set up the trailer and awning used in their pop-up warming centres in the spare lot beside the Port Alberni Friendship Center in early December 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY GRASSROOTS H. COALITION)
Grassroots Homelessness Coalition’s trailer ransacked, vandalized in Port Alberni