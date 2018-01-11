Vehicles targeted in overnight thefts

At least 15 vehicles across Port Alberni were affected

At least 15 vehicles across Port Alberni were targeted by thieves during an overnight auto spree earlier this week.

During the overnight hours of Tuesday, Jan. 9, an unknown suspect or suspects were actively breaking into vehicles and stealing property.

Items stolen include electronics, stereo systems, tools, sporting goods, wallets and purses. In addition to stealing property, the damage caused by suspects when entering the vehicles has added to the troubles for those vehicle owners who were impacted.

The areas of Port Alberni that have been affected by these thefts include Victoria Quay, 9th Avenue near Dogwood Street, 3rd Avenue near Bute Street and parking areas leading to walking trails.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to report any similar instances which have not yet been reported to the police. Police also want to remind the public not to leave any valuables in their vehicles and to ensure the vehicle is left secure with windows up and doors locked.

“Don’t leave anything in plain view,” warned Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “Those responsible for these types of crimes don’t think twice about the damage or the inconvenience they cause the property owners.”

Anyone with information on who is responsible for these thefts or the whereabouts of the stolen property is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. fire crews return home after month-long wildfire battle
Next story
Up to 10cm of snow expected for parts of Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Vehicles targeted in overnight thefts

At least 15 vehicles across Port Alberni were affected

Roots rocker returns to Port Alberni

Singer/songwriter WiL promotes upcoming album

TOTEM 63: Alberni Armada to induct three people to Wall of Fame

Ceremony will take place Jan. 12 before Totem 63 feature hoops game

Join a community pruning workshop on a heritage orchard

Eden Tree Farm and Gardening has leased the five-acre orchard as a community space

B.C. artist depicts wildlife, nature through wood burning

Growing up on Vancouver Island, artist Samm Moore creates pieces inspired by the world around her

Port Alberni celebrates First Night

Port Alberni rang in the new year with celebrations at Echo Centre, Glenwood and Multiplex

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Slow improvement over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Up to 10cm of snow expected for parts of Vancouver Island

Snow is possible over Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands and Inland Vancouver Island

Sask. residents help B.C. town get back on the ice after arena disaster

Residents of Wilkie, Sask., are voting for Fernie in the Kraft Hockeyville competition

B.C. museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

Most Read