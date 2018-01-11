Vehicles targeted in overnight thefts

At least 15 vehicles across Port Alberni were targeted by thieves during an overnight auto spree earlier this week.

During the overnight hours of Tuesday, Jan. 9, an unknown suspect or suspects were actively breaking into vehicles and stealing property.

Items stolen include electronics, stereo systems, tools, sporting goods, wallets and purses. In addition to stealing property, the damage caused by suspects when entering the vehicles has added to the troubles for those vehicle owners who were impacted.

The areas of Port Alberni that have been affected by these thefts include Victoria Quay, 9th Avenue near Dogwood Street, 3rd Avenue near Bute Street and parking areas leading to walking trails.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to report any similar instances which have not yet been reported to the police. Police also want to remind the public not to leave any valuables in their vehicles and to ensure the vehicle is left secure with windows up and doors locked.

“Don’t leave anything in plain view,” warned Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden. “Those responsible for these types of crimes don’t think twice about the damage or the inconvenience they cause the property owners.”

Anyone with information on who is responsible for these thefts or the whereabouts of the stolen property is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).