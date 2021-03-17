Vernon woman decked in face in alleged stolen skateboard brouhaha

A video shared to Facebook of an argument turned physical at the Polson Park skatepark Tuesday, March 16, has garnered more than 300 comments. (Jay Sharma - Facebook)

Things got physical at Polson Park skatepark in Vernon Tuesday evening after a woman confronted a group of youths.

A video posted to Vernon Rant and Rave (Uncensored) on Facebook by Jay Sharma captures only a portion of the 6 p.m. incident on March 16 but it has garnered more than 300 comments.

Now, police are investigating.

A woman with grey hair and a black hoodie is seen holding a yellow “baton” and a skateboard, claiming it was stolen from her son.

Police said the woman saw the unattended skateboard on the grass near the park and believed it was the same board stolen from her son last week.

When the woman went to take the board, she was surrounded by youths when the confrontation began.

“You look like you’re on a bunch of meth coming at a bunch of kids with that thing,” one youth is heard yelling at the woman, referring to the tool.

The cameraman turns the camera away from the action momentarily and when he refocuses the camera, it appears as one youth attempted to disarm the woman.

In a struggle, the same youth, described by police as a 5-5, 15-year-old with blond wavy hair wearing a blue sweater, is seen punching the woman in the face.

When a third party intervened, the group of youths fled. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

Sharma, who posted the footage online Tuesday night, wrote “if you’re this kid’s mom, you should be ashamed.”

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact Constable Derzak at the non-emergency line of 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

