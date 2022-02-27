Victoria is moving towards banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbit from stores in an effort to limit impulse buying. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Victoria is moving towards banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbit from stores in an effort to limit impulse buying. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Victoria looks to ban sale of dogs, cats, rabbits in stores

Bylaw change intended to reduce impulse buying, abandoned pets

Victoria is hoping to reduce the number of abandoned pets in the city with a proposed bylaw change targeting pet stores.

Headed by Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe, the change would prohibit pet stores from selling cats, dogs or rabbits.

“It takes away from that kind of impulse, cute buying, which doesn’t benefit the animal in any way,” Thornton-Joe told council Feb. 24.

She said when people can browse cats, dogs and rabbits in stores, they sometimes end up buying a pet without thinking the decision through. Once they have it at home and realize the level of care pets need or determine they don’t like the breed they bought, impulse buyers are more likely to decide to give their pet up.

“Those are the pets that end up back at the SPCA and adoption agencies,” Thornton-Joe said.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: As restrictions ease, Vancouver Island animal rescue fills up with pets

She pointed out there is only one pet store in Victoria that currently sells these kinds of pets, but said the bylaw change could still be important to regulate future shop owners.

Store owners will still be allowed to display cats, dogs and rabbits if they are being offered for adoption by an animal shelter or registered non-profit. If not, the fine is set at $200.

Council unanimously voted to pass the first and second readings of the bylaw change Feb. 24, approving it to go ahead to a public hearing.

If the change is adopted, council will encourage other municipalities in the Capital Regional District to follow suit.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ElderDog Victoria helps keep pets and owners happy, healthy

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BylawsCity of VictoriaPetsVictoria

Previous story
One taken to hospital after early-morning 4-alarm boat fire in Ladysmith
Next story
House explodes in Nanaimo, injuring 6

Just Posted

A house on Ian Avenue in Port Alberni caught fire on Feb. 28, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Waste collection service not coming to Alberni Valley’s rural areas

Maria Marciano and Steve Deschamps running along Highway 14, on one of the legs of the Wounded Warrior one-day event, from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pair of Port Alberni first responders run with Wounded Warriors Feb. 27-March 6

In this photo, circa 1984, people stand on various levels of the clock tower at Harbour Quay. The man at the right front is Rob Duncan, whose father—Fred Duncan—made a contribution through his estate for construction of the tower. As of February 2022, the tower is being renovated and transformed into a “story tower” with Tseshaht First Nation artwork. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN17802 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s clock tower at Harbour Quay