A sneaky cat attempted to catch a ride in a patrol car while a VicPD officer was conducting a roadside investigation. (Courtesy VicPD)

A sneaky cat attempted to catch a ride in a patrol car while a VicPD officer was conducting a roadside investigation. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria officer finds ‘unauthorized intruder’ in patrol car during traffic stop

Officers were investigating a suspected impaired driver when a cat snuck into one of the cruisers

The Victoria Police Department had to deal with an unexpected intruder in one of its patrol cars during an early morning traffic stop over the weekend.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 15), officers were flagged down by a motorist who reported a driver had blown through two red lights and was driving erratically.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and pulled it over in the 500-block of Kingston Street and noticed the driver “displayed clear signs of impairment by drugs,” according to a news release.

The officer conducted a field sobriety test on the motorist, who initially cooperated but then refused to continue, resulting in a 24-hour driving ban and their vehicle being impounded.

As a police supervisor who had arrived on scene returned to their patrol car, they discovered “a subject had made an unauthorized entry” into it.

Video taken by the supervisor and published by police shows a black cat sitting contently on the dashboard of the police cruiser, seemingly paying no attention to the officer as they filmed it. Police said the cat was “released roadside without charges.”

Police are using the incident to remind motorists not to drive impaired and that police are always on the lookout for potential impaired drivers.

Anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver is encouraged to call 911 and report them.

READ MORE: Wanted man in Victoria found in Vancouver after evading police for 4 months

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaCrimeVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Child sex offender Shaun Deacon back in prison, charged with 2 counts of breach
Next story
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action

Just Posted

A patch of sand can be seen on Woodland Crescent in Port Alberni where a playground was once located. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Westporte residents in Port Alberni concerned by park closures

Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist makes a save during a game against the Surrey Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 14. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Hedquist sets new franchise shutout record with Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Cathy Cross from ADSS, third from left, and Sally Anderson from the Read and Feed program, centre, accept donations on Dec. 22, 2022 from VIREB representative Olivier Naud, left, and other Alberni Valley Realtors. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley realtors donate to children’s charities

Deb Walton, from left, Darlene Jansma, Santa Claus and Dan van Kley from the Port Alberni Kinsmen sing carols with residents at Westhaven long-term care home on Christmas Day 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Westhaven residents receive cheer, gifts from unlikely source at Christmas