Zora Singh Tatla’s military medals. (Photo: Amy Reid)

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties reunite veteran with lost military medals

RCMP say Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, is the righful owner

A 78-year-old veteran was reunited with his military medals at Surrey RCMP’s main detachment Friday afternoon.

Zora Singh Tatla, who served in the army in India for 28 years, lost his medals on Remembrance Day last year, after attending a service in the community.

“It was pouring rain that day. He was on his scooter. He got home, he realized, he went to touch his medals and they were gone,” Sergeant Chad Greig told reporters.

“He told his family at this time what had happened, he went back and forth scouring trying to find his medals. Somebody by that time had obviously picked them up and were doing their best to try to reunite him with his medals.”

Surrey RCMP say the medals were found at a bus stop at 72nd Avenue and 148th Street on Nov. 11, 2017.

They were anonymously turned into the Surrey RCMP’s Newton district office about six weeks ago.

After RCMP issued a press release Thursday, Tatla heard the news in the media and got in touch with police.

“Right now I am pleased to return these medals,” said Creig. “As you can see there are many of them, and well-earned.”

Through a translator, Tatla told reporters that before retiring in 1987, he served in action in China, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India.

Tatla said he migrated here to join his family, and was sponsored by his daughter to come to Canada.

He chuckled when asked if he’d be holding his medals a little tighter now that they’re been returned.

“He is extremely happy and thankful to have his medals back,” the translator relayed, “and thankful to police for reuniting him with his medals.

“He is very grateful for this country,” the translator added, “and very thankful to be living in this country and that’s the reason why he went to the ceremony, to show respect.”


