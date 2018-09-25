VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Transit Police are investigating the incident, shared online by fellow passengers on Vancouver bus

Transit Police say officers are investigating a highly-charged confrontation that happened on a Vancouver bus Sunday night, believed to have been started over an empty seat.

Clint Hampton, spokesperson for Metro Vancouver Transit Police, said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on a bus heading from Horseshoe Bay to downtown Vancouver.

The argument was initiated after a woman refused to remove her belongings to free up the seat beside her for someone else at the request of other passengers, Hampton said.

That’s when others on the bus started recording the confrontation.

“That’s really what got the argument going,” Hampton said. “She then made several racially charged comments, a death threat.”

Hampton said it’s not uncommon for passengers to argue over seats and making space on crowded buses, but rarely to this extent.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking somebody to make room for someone else to sit down,” he said. “It’s appropriate. If they refuse, the appropriate course of action is to notify the bus operator.”

Transit Police investigators have since spoken with the woman involved, as well as witnesses. Hampton said the next course of action is to review all the footage from inside the bus. Investigators are also speaking with the bus driver.

Hampton said if anyone ever finds themselves in a heated situation, to speak with the bus operator.

Passengers can also text the transit police at 87-77-77 or call 604-515-8300.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Addiction should be treated, not criminalized, say health professionals
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. dairy farmer says Trump doesn’t understand the industry

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs see fourth straight loss at BCHL showcase

Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the road again this weekend

Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Surrey Beavers in rugby action

Three tries late in the second half cemented the win for Beavers

Addiction should be treated, not criminalized, say health professionals

Port Alberni Shelter Society forum talks opioid crisis

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Drivers’ bad habits on Port Alberni RCMP’s radar

Seatbelt, cellphone violations handed out in distracted driving campaign

Alberni Teens Can Rock band Stranger Than Fiction releases first single

Port Alberni group has been performing since 2016

Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road

Some group members record their rides on Strathcona Parkway and post times to page

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Island man calls 911 after being robbed of his drugs

Nineteen-year-old and 15-year-old suspects face multiple charges following robbery Monday in Nanaimo

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Most Read