A still from a video captured near Bear Mountain. The video shows four dogs attacking a deer while a woman scream for the dogs’ owners to come and get their pets. (Facebook/Tannis Fillion)

VIDEO: Deer attacked by ‘pack of aggressive dogs’ at Victoria golf course

Witness posted that incident was ‘awful and emotional’ to watch

A video of a deer being attacked by dogs near Bear Mountain golf course in Victoria has gone viral.

Tannis Fillion posted the video to Facebook Sunday afternoon with a warning for those in the area to look out for a “pack of aggressive dogs.”

She writes that she was walking on a road near the driving range Saturday evening with her Labrador retriever when four dogs ran from the mountain chasing, jumping on and attacking a deer “that continued to try and run away, eventually running down the hill to the golf course where the dogs kept biting it/injuring it (as you can hear the helpless deer’s cry’s in the video).”

In the video Fillion can also be heard yelling for the dogs’ owners to come and control their pets, but they are no where in sight. She writes that it took at least five minutes for the owners to come and collect their dogs.

“When they finally got their dogs on leashes the poor deer was panicking/panting and lied down injured in the sand pit not moving…” Fillion writes.

“I felt so in shock/sick/helpless as there was nothing I could do without putting me and my puppy in danger as no one else was around. It was absolutely awful and emotional to watch.”

The police were informed of the incident but could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.


